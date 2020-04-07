7 women test positive for COVID-19 at Kitchener, Ont., prison

Send this page to someone via email

There are now seven inmates at the Grand Valley Institution in Kitchener, Ont., who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Correctional Services Canada’s website.

The agency’s website says that a total of 34 prisoners have been tested with 24 coming back negative and another four pending.

Over the weekend, the union representing guards said a corrections officer and at least four inmates at the prison had tested positive.

The union told The Canadian Press that there was a lockdown in the unit with the infected prisoners.

Correctional staff say they are working to restrict inmate movement to try to stop the spread of the virus.

Global News has reached out to Correctional Services Canada for more information.

Last week, a spokesperson for the agency told Global News that it had instilled enhanced cleaning and disinfected all high-touch surfaces while also installing prevention measures, such as physical distancing, hygiene practices and having everyone self-monitor their health status.