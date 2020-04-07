Menu

Canada

7 women test positive for COVID-19 at Kitchener, Ont., prison

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 4:05 pm
There are now seven inmates at the Grand Valley Institution in Kitchener, Ont., who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Correctional Services Canada’s website.

The agency’s website says that a total of 34 prisoners have been tested with 24 coming back negative and another four pending.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Grand Valley inmates in Kitchener on lockdown over infections, guards union says

Over the weekend, the union representing guards said a corrections officer and at least four inmates at the prison had tested positive.

The union told The Canadian Press that there was a lockdown in the unit with the infected prisoners.

Correctional staff say they are working to restrict inmate movement to try to stop the spread of the virus.

READ MORE: 3 inmates at women’s prison in Kitchener test positive for coronavirus

Global News has reached out to Correctional Services Canada for more information.

Last week, a spokesperson for the agency told Global News that it had instilled enhanced cleaning and disinfected all high-touch surfaces while also installing prevention measures, such as physical distancing, hygiene practices and having everyone self-monitor their health status.

