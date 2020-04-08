Coronavirus: Photo appearing to show lineup outside Costco in London, Ont., raises concerns

Send this page to someone via email

City officials in London, Ont., responded on Tuesday after a photo that appears to show a long lineup outside a local Costco was posted online, prompting concerns about social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Shelby Herbstreit posted the photo on Facebook just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. It showed a string of people with shopping carts standing on a sidewalk.

In a caption accompanying the image, Herbstreit wrote the photo was captured outside a Costco store in the city’s north end.

“This is NOT okay,” Herbstreit’s Facebook post read.

“There are other stores that can be shopped at all over the city for essentials.”

The post has since garnered nearly 7,500 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Dr. Chris Mackie, London’s medical officer of health, commented on the photo during a virtual media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

He said the Middlesex-London Health Unit is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the photo.

“We’ve actually asked the public health inspector to attend to Costco today to ensure the best practices are being implemented there,” said Mackie.

He added that it’s important to look closely at the picture and camera angle, noting: “People do have shopping carts in between themselves, which is better than nothing, but it’s not great.”

“This isn’t ideal. Shopping carts are not six feet long,” Tweet This

London Mayor Ed Holder also spoke at the briefing.

He said he understands the public needs to pick up their necessities but asked people to be “smarter” and always keep a safe distance.

“For your safety, for the safety of your families [and] those around you, keep your distance,” Holder said.

“We’re at unprecedented times now, and that may require unprecedented measures.” Tweet This

980 CFPL has reached out to Costco Wholesale Canada for comment.

In late March, Costco Wholesale Canada announced it was adding exclusive hours for seniors.

Story continues below advertisement

“On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Costco warehouses will open from 8 to 9 a.m. for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments,” the store’s website stated.

1:01 Coronavirus outbreak: Long lines seen in Ontario grocery stores as locals stock up on supplies in case of COVID-19 quarantine Coronavirus outbreak: Long lines seen in Ontario grocery stores as locals stock up on supplies in case of COVID-19 quarantine

Since then, Costco announced it would limit the number of shoppers allowed inside and adjust cleaning measures and services.

Locally, there are now 150 positive cases of COVID-19 in the London-Middlesex area.

Fourteen new cases were confirmed Tuesday and another death, raising the death toll in the area to six.