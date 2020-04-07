New coronavirus case reported in City of Kawartha Lakes, bringing health unit’s overall total to 99

Send this page to someone via email

One new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was reported on Tuesday by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

In its daily release, issued at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, the health unit reported it has 99 confirmed cases, noting that data is at least 25 hours behind “current updates.”

The additional confirmed case is in the City of Kawartha Lakes, which now has 84 cases, the health unit stated. It has also reported 29 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, including 27 residents at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. The facility administrator reported Tuesday morning that another resident had died overnight.

Three of the 84 confirmed cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes remain hospitalized at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, the health unit reports.

For a second straight day, there remain 13 confirmed coronavirus cases in Northumberland County and two confirmed cases in Haliburton County.

The health unit encourages people to use the province’s online self-assessment tool if they believe they have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 379 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 4,726 cases and 153 deaths.