Coronavirus: Ford Motor Company in Windsor, Ont., producing face shields for front-line workers

Send this page to someone via email

Ford Motor Company of Canada says it has begun the production of face shields at its Windsor, Ont., site for medical personnel and first responders on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The automaker says shipments are scheduled to start this week and will be distributed across the province and throughout the country.

Previously, Ford had also donated 2,900 pairs of nitrile gloves to the Brampton Civic Hospital by Ford of Canada’s Bramalea Parts Distribution Centre in Brampton, Ont.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Eighty N95 masks were also donated to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital by Ford of Canada’s national headquarters.

1:59 Coronavirus: Ontario to receive N95 masks Tuesday following U.S. deal Coronavirus: Ontario to receive N95 masks Tuesday following U.S. deal

According to a statement released Monday, Unifor, a general trade union, and Ford of Canada remain in communication at the national and plant level to ensure all precautions are being taken to help keep workers protected.

Story continues below advertisement

“I commend Ford for working with Unifor to ensure that strict health and safety protocols are in place that will ensure our members can manufacture badly needed medical supplies and return home safely to their homes and families,” said Jerry Dias, Unifor National president.

Ford says it’s closely monitoring the impact of the pandemic and plans to continue to explore solutions, bringing them to the Canadian government’s attention.

Provincially, Ontario reported 379 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, raising the total to 4,726 with 153 deaths.