Peterborough County OPP probe abandoned house fire north of Havelock

Peterborough County OPP are investigating after a man was reportedly seen at an abandoned house fire in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen on Monday afternoon.

Police say around 4:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to the house fire at 2441 County Rd. 44 just north of the village of Havelock.

Witnesses reported to police that the fire broke out around 4 p.m. A man was reportedly at the house shortly before the fire began.

He is described as 25 to 30 years old with a thin build and dark hair. He was driving a beige Pontiac Grand Prix.

OPP say the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted but did not attend.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

