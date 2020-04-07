33 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, total stands at 403

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health has announced another large jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

There have now been 403 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the city, with 33 new cases identified between Monday and Tuesday.

Six people have died as a result of the virus in the city. There are 36 people with COVID-19 currently in hospital, and 21 of those are in an intensive care unit.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have also been 46 health-care workers who have been diagnosed with the disease in the city.

One quarter, or 101 cases have been resolved, according to Ottawa Public Health’s daily numbers.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is the breakdown of modes of transmission:

Travel only: 58 (14 per cent of total cases)

Travel and contact with a case: 19 (five per cent of total cases)

Contact with a case only: 60 (15 per cent of total cases)

No travel and no known contact with a known case: 51 (13 per cent of total cases)

These numbers come a day after the city of Ottawa announced it would be extending its state of emergency until June 30, to slow the spread of the virus.

During a press conference for this announcement, city staff said 43 people had been ticketed over the weekend for not abiding by social distancing regulations imposed by the province.