Coronavirus: 1 more resident dies overnight at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, death toll at 28

The death toll at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home from a novel coronavirus outbreak has reached 28 following another reported death, the facility’s administrator reported Tuesday.

Mary Carr of Pinecrest Nursing Home says a resident died overnight — the 27th resident to die of COVID-19 complications since an outbreak was declared in mid-March. Along with the spouse of a resident who also died of COVID-19 complications, the overall death toll associated with the 65-bed long-term care facility is 28.

“Pinecrest plans for and prioritizes infection control – whether it is the flu or the common cold,” stated Carr. “Unfortunately, the severity of COVID-19 has presented unique challenges for our staff and our facility.

“At the beginning of this outbreak, we followed existing outbreak management plans, including the isolation of symptomatic residents. However, due to the size of our home and limited front-line capacity, we have been faced with unprecedented circumstances.”

It’s considered the largest outbreak in Ontario and has also seen more than two dozen staff also confirmed to have COVID-19, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported.

According to the province, there have been at least 36 outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario.

Carr says the home continues to work closely with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit and the Ministry of Health to ensure all necessary steps have been implemented to manage the spread of infection.

“Protocols and directives have been changing regularly – which makes sense, because infectious diseases experts have been learning new things each day,” she said. “We continue to have daily discussions with public health authorities and are focused on providing the highest quality care to our residents during this time.”

Numerous fundraisers and events have been held to show support for the residents and staff at the facility in the village of 3,500 just north of Peterborough.

Carr says she continues to praise the dedication of the staff at Pinecrest.

“Again, I want to thank our front-line staff for their hard work and dedication,” she said. “Their commitment to putting the care and comfort of our residents first reflects how important the Pinecrest family is to our entire community.”

More than $70,000 has been raised to support staff, patients and their families via the Bobcaygeon and area COVID-19 Relief Fund launched on March 30. To donate, contact Community Foundation of Kawartha Lakes co-ordinator Margaret Cunningham at 705-731-9775 or by email.