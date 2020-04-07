Vote for the Vancouver Canucks’ all-time greatest roster

With the Vancouver Canucks out of action for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 crisis, Global News wants to take a look back at five decades of team history and build a Canucks dream team.
Next week, Global News will unveil its Canucks’ all-time greatest roster and we want you to have a say.
Fill out the poll below to build the greatest Canucks roster of all time.
Eligible players must have played at two season for the Canucks, including this season. One notable exception is rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes.
You can select four centres, eight wingers, six defencemen, two goalies, and a head coach.
We’ll unveil the results next week on the Global News Hour at 6.
Centres
Wingers
Defencemen
Goalies
Coaches
