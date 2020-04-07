Menu

Sports

Vote for the Vancouver Canucks’ all-time greatest roster

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 3:46 pm
Updated April 8, 2020 2:09 pm
Global News wants you to choose the greatest Vancouver Canucks' all-time roster.
Global News wants you to choose the greatest Vancouver Canucks' all-time roster.

With the Vancouver Canucks out of action for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 crisis, Global News wants to take a look back at five decades of team history and build a Canucks dream team.

Next week, Global News will unveil its Canucks’ all-time greatest roster and we want you to have a say.

Fill out the poll below to build the greatest Canucks roster of all time.

Eligible players must have played at two season for the Canucks, including this season. One notable exception is rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes.

You can select four centres, eight wingers, six defencemen, two goalies, and a head coach.

We’ll unveil the results next week on the Global News Hour at 6.

Centres

Sedins’ impact on Vancouver
Sedins' impact on Vancouver

Wingers

Vancouver Canucks’ Pavel Bure scores the winning goal against Mike Vernon in the second overtime period against the Calgary Flames, April 30, 1994.
Vancouver Canucks' Pavel Bure scores the winning goal against Mike Vernon in the second overtime period against the Calgary Flames, April 30, 1994. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Buston

Defencemen

Mattias Ohlund ranks second in career points among Canucks defencemen.
Mattias Ohlund ranks second in career points among Canucks defencemen. Canadian Press
Goalies

Kirk McLean backstopped the Canucks during their 1994 Stanley Cup run.
Kirk McLean backstopped the Canucks during their 1994 Stanley Cup run. (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

Coaches

Pat Quinn elected into Hockey Hall of Fame
Pat Quinn elected into Hockey Hall of Fame
