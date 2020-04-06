Coronavirus: Montreal-area family band The Quaranfinos becomes overnight success online

Send this page to someone via email

Spending your days in self-isolation can be a challenge, and many of us are being forced to be creative in order to entertain ourselves and our families during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But one Île Bizard family of teachers has taken their creativity to the next level, and it’s also brought them and their community closer together.

The Dennis-Orofino family has named themselves The Quaranfinos — a special musical group born out of desperate times.

“We lost internet and we don’t have cable TV or anything; we [are] just really on streaming services,” said Phyllis Orofino, recounting how The Quarafinos came to be. “After having played Trivial Pursuit, after 100 times, my son started to play a little bit of music.”

It was then the band was born, composed of two Lester B. Pearson School Board teachers, three students and one music teacher.

Everyone has contributed, even those who claim to have no musical talent.

“I have been playing the tambourine and the cheese grater,” said Karina Akulovich, Adrian Dennis’ girlfriend.

“It’s a little harder than I thought because our chopstick gets grated, actually, so sometimes it gets a bit stuck,” Akulovich explained, laughing.

The band has even found a musical director.

“My mom gave me that title,” said Gabriel Dennis. “It was never previously agreed upon, but I’ll gladly accept.”

After their first “fam jam,” The Quarafinos posted a video online, and they became an overnight success. Requests started pouring in.

“We started doing one request at a time and then we realized we had a waiting list of requests,” Orofino told Global News.

The requests came with words of encouragement.

“I’ve gotten calls from people I haven’t heard of in years, which is wonderful,” Orofino told Global News.

“We’ve gotten messages from people all over the world, which is overwhelming.”

The fam jam sessions bring back special memories for parents Phyllis and Michael, who were in an ’80s band called Secret Act.

“[It’s] a lot of fun, pretty special and very emotional,” said Orofino of playing in a band with her children.

The Quaranfinos want to help spread the joy this family time is bringing to them.

“There’s no fear, there is no sadness, it’s just joy. That is very, very special,” Orofino said.