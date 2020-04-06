Oakville, Ont., man charged with arson following apartment building fire

An Oakville, Ont., man has been charged with arson and other offences after a fire at an apartment building last Friday morning.
Police and firefighters were called to the highrise on Marine Drive, where police reportedly determined a planter’s box in the lobby was set on fire.
Halton Regional Police say none of the 172 residents of the building was hurt, due in large part to a concrete overhang.
Officers arrested Nash Thompson, 29, of Oakville, on Sunday.
Police say they searched his home and seized prohibited weapons.
Thompson is charged with arson, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, mischief and failing to comply with probation.
Some Toronto fire stations temporarily close due to COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS