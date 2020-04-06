Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Oakville, Ont., man charged with arson following apartment building fire

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 6, 2020 4:17 pm
Updated April 6, 2020 4:39 pm
Police have charged an Oakville, Ont., man following a fire last Friday.
Police have charged an Oakville, Ont., man following a fire last Friday. File / Global News

An Oakville, Ont., man has been charged with arson and other offences after a fire at an apartment building last Friday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to the highrise on Marine Drive, where police reportedly determined a planter’s box in the lobby was set on fire.

Halton Regional Police say none of the 172 residents of the building was hurt, due in large part to a concrete overhang.

READ MORE: Woman charged in connection with Edmonton Italian bakery fire

Officers arrested Nash Thompson, 29, of Oakville, on Sunday.

Police say they searched his home and seized prohibited weapons.

Thompson is charged with arson, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, mischief and failing to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement
Some Toronto fire stations temporarily close due to COVID-19
Some Toronto fire stations temporarily close due to COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halton Regional PoliceApartment Firehalton policeOakville Crimehighrise firemarine driveOakville FireMarine Drive apartment building fireMarine Drive apartment fireMarine Drive fireOakville arson
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.