Oakville, Ont., man charged with arson following apartment building fire

An Oakville, Ont., man has been charged with arson and other offences after a fire at an apartment building last Friday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to the highrise on Marine Drive, where police reportedly determined a planter’s box in the lobby was set on fire.

Halton Regional Police say none of the 172 residents of the building was hurt, due in large part to a concrete overhang.

Officers arrested Nash Thompson, 29, of Oakville, on Sunday.

Police say they searched his home and seized prohibited weapons.

Thompson is charged with arson, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, mischief and failing to comply with probation.

