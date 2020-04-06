4 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, total rises to 253

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported four new novel coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 253 since the first case in the province was reported on March 11.

It is the fewest new cases reported in a 24-hour period in the province since March 18, when four COVID-19 cases were reported.

Health officials said four people are in hospital — two in intensive care, one in Regina and one in Saskatoon, and two inpatients in Saskatoon.

Fourteen more recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 81.

There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 — one in Saskatoon, one in the central region and one in the north.

Officials said there are currently 169 active coronavirus cases in the province — confirmed cases less those reported as recovered and deaths. Officials cautioned the active case count could be overestimated based on recovery information received to date.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatoon area continues to report the highest number of cases with 127, officials said, with 51 in the Regina area and 47 in the north.

There are 15 cases in the south region, 10 in the central region and three in the far north.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the 253 total cases in the province, 102 are travellers.

Another 77 are community contacts, including mass gatherings, while 14 have no known exposures.

Officials said 50 remain under investigation by local public health.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.