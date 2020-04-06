Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Hold onto your clothes: Charity warns donation bins are becoming a ‘dumping ground’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 3:30 pm
Diabetes Canada suspended pickup from its donation bins last month due to COVID-19, but says people keep dropping items and garbage around them. .
Diabetes Canada suspended pickup from its donation bins last month due to COVID-19, but says people keep dropping items and garbage around them. . Diabetes Canada

Canadians who are using the novel coronavirus lockdown as a chance to do some spring cleaning are being asked to stop dropping items at some donation bins.

Diabetes Canada is one of the Canadian charities that stopped making pickups from the bins in March.

READ MORE: ‘It’s critical’: More than 200 charities call on feds for funding amid COVID-19

It says many of the bins are now overflowing, and are becoming a “dumping ground for well-meaning citizens.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says business, charities, non-profits eligible for COVID-19 wage subsidy
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says business, charities, non-profits eligible for COVID-19 wage subsidy

“The current donations at the donation bins and, in some unfortunate instances the dumping of garbage at donation bins, is posing a serious health and safety issue,” said Diabetes Canada in an open letter.

READ MORE: Vancouver homeless charity turns to homemade masks amid coronavirus pandemic

Clothing recycler Green Inspiration is also asking people to hold off on donations at its bins during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The Salvation Army has also temporarily shuttered its donation centres, while Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver has suspended its clothing donation pickup service.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVIDdiabetes CanadaBC coroanviruscoronavirus donation binscovid donation bins
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.