Coronavirus cases for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit near 100

There are nearly 100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the region, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported Monday.

In a release issued at 1:20 p.m. Monday, the health unit reported it has 98 confirmed cases (data is at least 25 hours behind “current updates,” the health unit says).

The City of Kawartha Lakes has 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the health unit stated. The health unit reports 24 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes. However, Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon on Monday morning reported three more deaths at the long-term care facility, bringing the municipality’s overall death toll to 27.

Three of the 82 confirmed cases are hospitalized at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, the health unit reports.

In addition, there are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County and two confirmed cases in Haliburton County (one new case since the county’s first case was reported on April 1).

The health unit encourages people to use the province’s online self-assessment tool if they believe they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Ontario reported 309 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 13 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 4,347.