Winning designs of LED challenge light up Calgary Tower amid COVID-19 pandemic

A little over a week after the organization announced its LED challenge, the Calgary Tower has already illuminated the city with two light shows designed by the public.

On March 29, the tower picked its first winner — a light show by a six-year-old girl, who wanted to “help keep people happy” with a multi-coloured design.

Beautiful display and one very happy and excited little girl. Thank you! 😊 pic.twitter.com/rGA3dhMzWw — Amanda (@Amanda79808457) March 30, 2020

On Friday evening, blue, green and white lights shone across the skyline, as contest winner Adam Sheldon’s design came to life.

The light show aimed to pay homage to workers with Alberta Health Services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight's LED Show was designed by contest winner Adam Sheldon and dedicated to @AHS_media. Let's see your design! https://t.co/FGswF4ejqT pic.twitter.com/9HHfzwWH5Y — Calgary Tower (@TheCalgaryTower) April 4, 2020

The organization took to Twitter on Friday to announce the winning design.

“Tonight’s show was designed by Adam Sheldon and inspired by AHS to thank doctors, nurses and health-care employees,” the tweet said.

Tonight's show was designed by Adam Sheldon and inspired by @AHS_media to thank doctors, nurses and health care employees. #MyTowerLights pic.twitter.com/7aKhCL0gPy — Calgary Tower (@TheCalgaryTower) April 3, 2020

Originally slated to conduct just three light shows due to the high volume of entries, the organization has extended the contest by adding six additional dates.

Winning light shows will now also be seen each night from April 13-18.

To enter the contest, residents can download the Calgary Tower template and colour in the white zones.

Entries should be shared on Twitter or Instagram using #MyTowerLights.