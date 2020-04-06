Menu

Crime

60-year-old man dies in Midland, Ont., apartment fire: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 12:27 pm
File photo of an OPP badge. .
File photo of an OPP badge. . Global News File

A 60-year-old man died in a Midland apartment fire early morning Sunday, Southern Georgian OPP say.

Officers say crews responded to the blaze at a William Street apartment complex at 5:17 a.m. and found a man inside.

The man was sent to the Georgian Bay General Hospital by paramedics for treatment, police say, but once he arrived, he was pronounced dead.

An investigator with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal attended the scene and deemed the fire not suspicious, police add.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

