Health

2 more coronavirus cases confirmed in employee, resident in Shelburne, Ont., nursing home

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 11:24 am
The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Dufferin Oaks long-term care home to four — three employees and one resident.
The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Dufferin Oaks long-term care home to four — three employees and one resident. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

A nursing home in Shelburne, Ont., has two additional cases of the novel coronavirus in a staff member and a resident, Dufferin County officials say.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Dufferin Oaks long-term care home to four — three employees and one resident.

READ MORE: 309 new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario, total hits 4,347 and 132 deaths

“Isolation measures are in place and staff in the impacted units are using full PPE (gowns, masks and gloves) and staff throughout the facility are wearing masks,” county officials say.

“Anyone that is experiencing symptoms is not able to work and is to be tested at the assessment centre.”

As of Monday morning, there have been 4,347 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, including 132 deaths.

