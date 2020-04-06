Vancouver Island mom publicly shamed for grocery shopping with kids during pandemic

A Vancouver Island mother was publicly shamed twice in one day for taking her children to the grocery store during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My husband’s deployed [with the military] so it’s just me and the kids,” Janene Walker said on CKNW’s Mornings with Simi.

The two incidents occurred on March 28 in Langford, first at the Lowes, then again an hour later at the Quality Foods.

Walker said she hadn’t even entered the store before being confronted by a fellow shopper in the parking lot. “Before we even got out of the vehicle … a man drove by and screamed out the car at me something to the effect of ‘Keep your kids in the house, for Christ’s sakes.'”

Later inside the grocery store, another man started “yelling” at her, calling her a “s****y mom.”

“I’m not breaking any rules,” Walker said. “My daughter was strapped in to the cart and my son was holding on to the side of it. They were not running around or anything.”

She added they were obeying the six-foot social distancing rule and that the children’s hands were cleaned with sanitizer.

Her two children, including her six-year-old son, witnessed both confrontations. “When we got into the car, he said ‘Are you OK, mommy?’ and I started to cry then.”

Walker had advice for other single and solo parents in her shoes: “Reach out. Try to find help within the community so that you don’t have to bring your kids.”

And as for the public shamers? “Maybe if you’re that concerned, offer help instead of harsh words.”

She suggested if a person sees a single parent at the grocery store, “Help that mother get to the front of the line so that she can get out of the store quicker.”

She said while some people have offered constructive advice, such as volunteer programs that may be able to assist her, other advice has been less than helpful. She noted some people have suggested that she should consider leaving kids in the vehicle — “I’m not going to do that.”

At the time of the incidents, Walker said there was over a week-long waiting list for grocery delivery services in her area, and that volunteer programs were only assisting the elderly, at-risk, low-income, or ill individuals.

