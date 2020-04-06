Coronavirus: Norwood Fair cancelled for Thanksgiving weekend, returning in 2021

It’s an annual three-day Thanksgiving weekend tradition in the village of Norwood, Ont., about 30 kilometres east of Peterborough.

But for the first time since the Second World War, the Norwood Fair will not be running in 2020, because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing community and volunteer safety as well as an effort to protect its cash reserves, the board of directors of the Norwood Agricultural Society voted virtually to officially cancel the fair.

#BREAKING: For the first time since World War II, the @NorwoodFair has been cancelled. Citing safety of its volunteers and the community, the annual Thanksgiving weekend event is officially off this year. "We look forward to business as usual in 2021". #ontag #ptbo #covid19 — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) April 6, 2020

The theme for the 2020 edition of the fair, which was to run Oct. 10 to 12, was ‘autumn treasures.’

The event, which sees more than 50,000 people go through its gates, features animal and craft competitions, vendors, a petting zoo for kids and a midway.

“The decision was made after much consideration, discussion and anxiety. We thank everyone for their support over the past 151 years and we look forward to business as usual in 2021,” the board of directors said in a press release.

“The fair board of directors have made the decision to shut down all activities this year. This is not an easy decision for this group,” stated Asphodel-Norwood mayor Rodger Bonneau. “The township stand behind this wholeheartedly – it’s about the protection of the many volunteers and the people as a whole. This also includes the jamboree and all dog shows. Staying safe is a high priority and it’s taken very serious in our township.”

