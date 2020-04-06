Public health reporting 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 46 people in Guelph who have contracted the novel coronavirus, according to public health officials.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s latest statistics show that as of Monday morning, there are 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 between the Royal City and the two counties.

Wellington County is reporting 14 cases and Dufferin County is reporting 28 cases, while the location of another five is unknown.

One person, a Guelph man in his 80s, has died and nine cases are considered resolved.

In Guelph, outbreaks have been declared at the Homewood Health Centre and Guelph General Hospital, where at least 24 staff members have contracted the novel coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

An outbreak has also been declared at Orangeville’s Headwaters Health Care Centre, where at least 10 health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

3:44 Coronavirus outbreak: An eerie look at empty cities around the world Coronavirus outbreak: An eerie look at empty cities around the world

Guelph’s assessment clinic moved on Monday to the Victoria Road Recreation Centre to accommodate more visitors.

Public health continues to urge residents to stay home and to maintain physical distancing during essential trips.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement