Ezra Miller under fire after video appears to show actor choking fan

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: This article contains graphic and disturbing content. Please read at your own discretion.

Ezra Miller, the American actor, is under fire after a video has surfaced of someone who appears to be them choking a fan.

The 15-second clip of the supposed altercation went viral on Twitter last Sunday and shows what looks to be the 27-year-old entertainer — who identifies as gender non-binary — aggressively engaging a person in a supermarket.

“Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” they asked the individual before grabbing them by the neck and throwing them to the ground.

While many are suggesting the video was simply a playful joke or “staged,” the footage cuts short after the woman is thrown to the ground. The cameraman can be heard saying, “Whoa, bro. Bro, bro, bro, bro…” before the footage stops.

Story continues below advertisement

I have rewatched this video of Ezra Miller choking a woman like 50x lmfao this is y’all tone deaf cop sympathizing—style stealing narcissistic white icon? #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/LA1PNZCIQt — Ren(aissance) (@Hood_Vampire) April 5, 2020

Miller is best known for co-starring in the 2012 coming-of-age film The Perks of Being a Wallflower and for portraying Barry Allen/the Flash in DC Comics‘ Justice League.

The actor is set to return as the character in 2022’s The Flash film as well, however, people are now calling for Grant Gustin to play the titular superhero instead.

Since 2014, Gustin has played the Flash in the smash-hit TV series, whereas Miller, was only established as him on the silver screen in 2017 the DC Extended Universe.

Fans of the 30-year-old began sharing memes of Gustin to Twitter following the purported footage of Miller.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyway, stan Grant Gustin pic.twitter.com/4w6SA6ljq8 — |Euriah| Friendly Neighborhood Shill (@euriahlovesfilm) April 6, 2020

Grant Gustin now that Ezra Miller no longer has a role in the flash movie pic.twitter.com/Ws0iX8X28k — Andrew ⚡️ (@andrewascenci7) April 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Other fans used the social media platform to mock Miller and call them out on their supposed act of violence.

Fan: Can I get your autogra- Ezra Miller: pic.twitter.com/R3JF2XILkW — Otto💕☄️🌍 (@starchildjr_) April 6, 2020

McDonalds: “Do you want fries-“ Ezra Miller: “Do I want to FIGHT?!” pic.twitter.com/arzjDUGNWG — 𝖆𝖘𝖍 (@kviserr) April 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A Fan : Hello Ezra I'm your bigge.. Ezra Miller : pic.twitter.com/UnyI5nZ8KP — 1989 Reputations (@nader_af1) April 6, 2020

Diego Tinoco, star of the Netflix teen drama On My Block, also took to Twitter on Monday criticizing Miller.

“Dam… insanely inhuman to disrespect and harm a fan like that,” he tweeted.

He continued: “I don’t know the whole backstory but I don’t think I have to. People get so clouded up in their heads with vanity they think they can do whatever they want to whoever they want. F–k Ezra Miller.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear if this video was staged or not.

Global News has reached out to a representative of Miller seeking comment.

Story continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you or someone you know may be suffering from mental health issues. Tweet This