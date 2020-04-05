Menu

Crime

Man wanted after cyclist struck by vehicle, beaten in Etobicoke: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 4:34 pm
Investigators said 29-year-old David Pajon Ramos of no fixed address is wanted for attempted murder. .
Investigators said 29-year-old David Pajon Ramos of no fixed address is wanted for attempted murder. .

Toronto police have released an image of a man wanted after officers say a cyclist was struck by a vehicle and subsequently beaten in Etobicoke Saturday morning.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. when the victim was riding his bike in the area of Hinton Road and Harefield Drive.

A man then struck the cyclist with a vehicle, before getting out of the car and beating him with an object, police allege.

On Saturday, police told Global News the victim suffered critical injuries and the driver fled the area on foot, attempting to board a TTC bus in the process.

Investigators said 29-year-old David Pajon Ramos of no fixed address is wanted for attempted murder.

He’s described as five-foot-six, 175 pounds with short black hair and a receding hairline.

Police said he was seen wearing black pants with a white Puma logo and a black hoodie with a white stripe on the right shoulder.

Officers said Ramos “is considered violent,” and if he’s seen, people are advised to call 911.

The scene of the crash in Etobicoke Saturday morning.
The scene of the crash in Etobicoke Saturday morning.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceEtobicokeCyclist struck EtobicokeHinton Road and Harefield Drive
