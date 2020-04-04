Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle, assaulted in Etobicoke: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a cyclist was struck by a vehicle and assaulted in Etobicoke Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Harefield Drive and Hinton Road shortly after 7:15 a.m. for reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson told Global News it’s believed the cyclist was struck by a vehicle before the driver got out and began striking him with an unknown object.

The driver then tried to get on a TTC bus but was denied boarding, police said, before they fled the scene on foot.

Officer are still trying to locate the driver and have canvassed the area for evidence and spoke to several witnesses, the spokesperson said.

The cyclist, a man, was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Police didn’t provide a description of the driver.

