Crime

Cyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle, assaulted in Etobicoke: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 9:44 am
The scene of the crash in Etobicoke Saturday morning.
The scene of the crash in Etobicoke Saturday morning. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Toronto police say a cyclist was struck by a vehicle and assaulted in Etobicoke Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Harefield Drive and Hinton Road shortly after 7:15 a.m. for reports of a collision.

A police spokesperson told Global News it’s believed the cyclist was struck by a vehicle before the driver got out and began striking him with an unknown object.

READ MORE: Crimes and policing change amid coronavirus pandemic, Ontario forces say

The driver then tried to get on a TTC bus but was denied boarding, police said, before they fled the scene on foot.

Officer are still trying to locate the driver and have canvassed the area for evidence and spoke to several witnesses, the spokesperson said.

The cyclist, a man, was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police didn’t provide a description of the driver.

CrimeToronto PoliceCollisionTorontotoronto police serviceEtobicokecyclist struckHarefield Drive and Hinton Road
