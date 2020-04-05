COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan rise to 249 after 18 new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 249.

There are four people in the hospital, including two people who are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one person in the ICU in Regina, along with one person in the ICU in Saskatoon.

There have been 12 more recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 67.

Of the 249 cases, 109 are a result of travelling, 71 are community contacts — which includes mass gatherings. There are 14 cases where the exposure is unknown, and 55 cases remain under investigation by public health.

Saskatoon has the most number of cases with 123, followed by Regina with 51 cases. There are 47 cases in northern Saskatchewan, 15 cases in southern Saskatchewan, 10 in central Saskatchewan and three in the far north, say health officials.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of cases are in adults, health officials report. Eleven cases involve people 19 years of age or younger.

According to the government of Saskatchewan, the province has the second-highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces. To date, 13,528 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab was not available Sunday for comment. He will address the public Monday at 2:30 p.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

COVID-19 and pets

Saskatchewan health officials say there is no evidence to date that domestic livestock and pets can be infected with or transmit COVID-19. However, infection and transmission by animals has not been ruled out.

Anyone who has COVID-19 should avoid contact with animals, just as they should with people, until more information is available, say officials.

If there is an animal in the household, the government recommends that animals should remain in isolation along with the patient.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.