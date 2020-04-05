Winnipeg’s business community rallies together during COVID-19 pandemic.

Send this page to someone via email

Many local businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, while others have had to learn a completely new way of doing business.

Regardless of their situation, Economic Development Winnipeg is doing what it can to help local businesses adapt to the “new normal.”

Dayna Spiring, President and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, said the agency has shifted its focus to help local businesses stay afloat during these difficult times, an effort that includes researching the new government economic aid programs.

“We have re-allocated our sales teams, both on the ‘YES Winnipeg’ side and on the tourism side, to really do a deep dive on those programs,” Spiring said, “in order to help companies sift through all the programs that are out there and determine which ones might be applicable to them.”

It’s all in an effort to boost the spirits of the local economy. And according to Spiring, a lot of companies are pitching in to help.

“We have companies like Cushman & Wakefield who are doing ‘Acts of Mainte-NICE,'” she said, referring to that business performing good deeds around the city, “or Skip the Dishes, which now allows people to tip the restaurant as well as the driver.”

With no end to the pandemic in sight, many companies are having to adapt their business methods in order to survive. Video conferencing and working from home has become the norm.

“We’re learning new ways to do business,” said Spiring. “Some of those things may carry over as we get out on the other side of this pandemic.”