Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 5

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports 408 new cases, 25 deaths as total cases top 4,000

Ontario reported 408 new cases of coronavirus Sunday morning, including 25 deaths, as the total number of cases reached 4,038.

The death toll stands at 119.

Sunday’s report marks an 11.2 per cent increase in cases, compared to 11.5 per cent on Saturday and 16.5 per cent on Friday.

Toronto enforcement blitz continues as city cases top 1,200

City of Toronto officials said they are seeing some “encouraging behaviour” as they continue with an enforcement blitz aimed at enforcing physical distancing rules.

Still, officials said there are some “problem areas.”

On Saturday, 311 received 141 complaints about gatherings and unsafe behaviour in parks, while 800 vehicles were turned away from Bluffers Park and 140 from High Park.

Officers spoke with 780 people to educate them, and cautioned another 373. Bylaw officers handed out one ticket related to park amenities and five to non-essential businesses. Police issued nine tickets relating to park amenities.

Toronto Public Health also responded to 28 complaints regarding non-essential businesses that were open and gave out two notices.

The number of cases in Toronto has reached 1,232, an increase of 113 compared to Saturday.

In the city, 140 people with COVID-19 are in the hospital, with 58 in intensive care.

Sixty-nine cases are considered recovered.

Meanwhile, in Mississauga Sunday, Mayor Bonnie Crombie said $750 tickets were handed out to two people who “were using a clearly signed skate park and disrespecting physical distancing.”

Military setting up task force at CFB Borden

The Canadian military has advised residents living in the Toronto area that there will be a large amount of personnel and equipment on roads starting on Monday.

They will be setting up a task force at Canadian Forces Base Borden in order to respond to any COVID-19-related requests from the government as needed, or potential spring flooding.

Palm Sunday marked as churches remain closed

Christians around the Greater Toronto Area marked Palm Sunday as churches remained closed amid the pandemic.

Many churches in the GTA, including St. Michael’s Cathedral in Toronto, livestreamed services.

Wishing Toronto’s Christian community a blessed #PalmSunday. Today marks the beginning of the Holy Week leading up to Easter. While many would normally be gathering in churches today, thank you for staying home to help fight #COVID19. #StayHomeStaySafe — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 5, 2020

For Christians across #Mississauga, today is #PalmSunday, marking the start of the Holy Week leading to Easter. Thank you for observing at home and not gathering in churches. In fact, many are doing online services. May the Holy Spirit be with you and may you feel God’s love. — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) April 5, 2020

Additional workplace closures take effect

Additional workplace closure orders announced by Premier Doug Ford earlier this week took effect overnight.

The closures include industrial construction sites, except for those still considered essential, like hospital construction or existing residential projects.

Physical cannabis stores were also included in the order.

