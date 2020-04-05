Menu

Health

Halifax social distancing rules – are two people or more allowed in a car?

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted April 5, 2020 12:01 pm
Halifax Regional Police are working to debunk a piece of incorrect information.
Halifax Regional Police are working to debunk a piece of incorrect information. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax police are debunking social media posts that claim officers are stopping any vehicles with more than two people in them.

Police say that is incorrect and that they are not conducting any checks like that.

The Halifax Regional Police have not been ordered to stop vehicles travelling with two or more people as they work to enforce Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Under the act, people are supposed to maintain a social distance of two metres or six feet.

Gatherings of more than five people are also prohibited.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
