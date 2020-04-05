Halifax social distancing rules – are two people or more allowed in a car?

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are debunking social media posts that claim officers are stopping any vehicles with more than two people in them.

Police say that is incorrect and that they are not conducting any checks like that.

The Halifax Regional Police have not been ordered to stop vehicles travelling with two or more people as they work to enforce Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act and stop the spread of COVID-19.

2:05 Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia says it will get tough on people ignoring social distancing Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia says it will get tough on people ignoring social distancing

Under the act, people are supposed to maintain a social distance of two metres or six feet.

Gatherings of more than five people are also prohibited.

