Nova Scotia RCMP investigating serious crash on Hwy. 125

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a serious crash that closed Hwy. 125 in Cape Breton for several hours on Saturday.

Police say at 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a crash on Hwy. 125 near Exit 3 in Upper North Sydney.

Investigators believe the crash occurred when a westbound SUV failed to negotiate a curve, left the highway, rolled several times in the median and then landed back on its wheels.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Sydeny Mines, N.S., suffered undisclosed injuries in the crash.

He was transported to hospital by EHS for treatment.

Westbound traffic on Hwy. 125 was closed between Exit 2 and Exit 3 for several hours while RCMP were on scene.

The highway was re-opened at approximately midnight.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.