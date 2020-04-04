Coronavirus: 2 inmates at Mission Institution test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Two inmates at the Mission Institution medium security prison have tested positive for COVID-19, the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said Saturday.

The 216-bed facility has been placed under lockdown to limit the spread of the virus, the union said in a statement.

The union said personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves is currently available to officers that need to interact with the infected inmates, “but supplies are running low.”

“PPE requirements to perform our work safely continue to be a source of anxiety among the membership,” the union’s statement reads.

On Friday, a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, the first known case at a B.C. prison.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday that no other cases have been confirmed at that facility.

