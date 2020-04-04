Coronavirus: London, Ont. sees its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases, with 21

Send this page to someone via email

With the latest numbers on Saturday, Ontario’s Middlesex, London Health Unit now has more than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus.

This comes as the health unit reported 21 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 113.

Details about the 21 new cases, including the age, gender, source of transmission and current status of each patient, were not immediately available.

This is the biggest one-day spike in cases in the region since the pandemic first began, with health officials attributing the sudden rise in cases to clearing the backlogs of tests and an increase in the number of tests that have come back positive.

As of Saturday, 20 patients were being treated in London Health Sciences Centre facilities: 13 at University Hospital and seven at Victoria Hospital. The number of patients listed as being in intensive care has gone up by one to 12: seven at University Hospital and five at Victoria Hospital.

Of the London Middlesex cases, 13 have been resolved, and five have died.

Provincially, the total number of cases rose to 3,630 with 375 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The total number of fatal cases in the province increased to 94, with 27 new deaths.

According to the Province of Ontario, over 1,200 people have recovered from the virus, with 1,300 cases still under investigation.

There are now 506 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario — an increase of 44 — with 196 of them in intensive care and 152 on a ventilator.

Elgin and Oxford

The number of confirmed cases in Elgin and Oxford counties rose to 21 on Saturday after health officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported one new case.

The patient is a man in his 90s from Elgin, who is currently in hospital.

Two of the 21 cases in the region have since passed away, with five people in hospital three cases resolved. The rest of the patients remain in self-isolation.

According to Southwestern Public Health, 269 people have tested negative for the virus, with 137 test results still pending.

Huron and Perth

The number of cases in Huron and Perth is still at 17 as of Friday, the latest update available. Another update is expected Saturday afternoon.

On Wednesday, officials with Huron Perth Public Health confirmed one new cased following the six new cases on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, two of the cases included a long-term care home in Stratford, Ont., marking the second and third times COVID-19 has been confirmed at a long-term care home in Huron and Perth. The first, confirmed Monday, involves a case at Hillside Manor near Sebringville, Ont.

The two Stratford cases involve residents of Greenwood Court. Officials said they were symptomatic but not hospitalized and are now in isolation.

Of the 17 confirmed cases, HPPH says three have been in St. Marys, two are confirmed in Perth County, six have been in Stratford and six have been in Huron County. One case, in Huron, has been resolved.

Huron and Perth’s only reported death involved the area’s first confirmed patient, health officials say.

The 64-year-old St. Marys man has been identified as Craig MacDonald, owner of the St. Marys Foodland, according to a report by CTV London. MacDonald tested positive for COVID-19 on March 14 after travelling to Mexico and died in hospital in Stratford on Sunday, according to his obituary.

Sarnia Lampton

Lampton Public Health is reporting an additional four cases bringing the total number of cases to 68 on Saturday.

Further details about the four patients were not immediately available.

According to the Health Unit, 26 people are currently in hospital, 33 are self-isolating, and two have recovered.

The total number of deaths in the region is 7, with the health unit linking four of the deaths to an outbreak at Landmark Village retirement home.

The recent outbreak at Landmark Village has 15 confirmed cases, six staff and nine residents.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

With Files from Matthew Trevithick and Ryan Rocco Global News