Canada

Coronavirus: Trudeau announces $40M for women’s shelters, $10M for Indigenous women and kids

By David Lao Global News
Posted April 4, 2020 12:23 pm
Updated April 4, 2020 12:24 pm
COVID 19 pandemic growing worse across Canada
COVID 19 pandemic growing worse across Canada

Millions in funding will be going towards programs for vulnerable Canadians like sexual assault and homeless shelters amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday.

Trudeau, who spoke to reporters at a press conference in Ottawa, said $40 million will be slated for women’s shelters and sexual assault centres across the country, while another $10 million would be given to emergency shelters housing Indigenous women and children.

READ MORE: Canada not looking to retaliate after U.S. restricts coronavirus mask exports: Trudeau

The largest investment however goes to the Reaching Home program — the federal government’s homelessness strategy.

Trudeau said that funding would be boosted by over $157 million for the program to help communities buy things like physical barriers or renting new spaces to keep people safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Concerns for domestic violence victims in self-isolation
“The communities that need this funding have now been identified, and money is getting to them,” said Trudeau. “For people from Victoria to Hamilton, and Regina to St. John’s, help has arrived.”

According to the federal government website, the Reaching Home program provides funding to “urban, Indigenous, rural and remote communities” to help address their local homelessness needs.

READ MORE: Canada to provide more funding for seniors, vulnerable amid coronavirus pandemic: Trudeau

The funding comes as an update to Trudeau’s pledge last month of over $200 million in funding for support shelters across the country for Canadians experiencing homelessness and women and children fleeing violence.

The announcement, which was originally made on March 18, specified that $157.5 million would be used to address homeless needs specifically, while another $50 million would be used for women’s shelters and sexual assault centres.

— With files from Emerald Bensadoun and Hannah Jackson

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
