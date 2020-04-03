Suncor Energy donates 40,000 masks to federal government in bid to curb COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Suncor Energy has joined the growing number of companies finding unique ways to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The company announced via a Facebook post March 31 they had donated 40,000 N95 masks to the federal government for use in “communities that critically need these supplies.”

According to the post, the masks have already been shipped and distributed to communities in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon.

“It is our honour to be able to play our part alongside all Canadians in caring for each other through these challenging times.” Tweet This

A plane loaded with N95 masks donated by Suncor Energy Inc. Suncor Energy Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement

During the daily COVID-19 provincial briefing on Friday, Premier Jason Kenney acknowledged a number of companies who have stepped up in the province to help during this unprecedented time, and encouraged others to to the same.

“If you are a manufacturer, if you produce goods that could be in any way useful to this fight against the pandemic, we ask you to come forward, offer your help, and show us the kind of Alberta spirit in innovation in production that we can generate to help fight the pandemic.” said Kenney.

The premier encouraged companies to access the newly launched Bits and Pieces program, an initiative mirrored after the Canada-wide program established during the Second World War to support the war effort.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information on the Alberta Bits and Pieces program click here.

3:52 Trump criticized for telling 3M to stop sending masks to Canada Trump criticized for telling 3M to stop sending masks to Canada