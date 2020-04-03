Campbellton Regional Hospital closes obstetrics, pediatrics departments

Send this page to someone via email

The regional hospital in Campbellton, N.B. has temporarily closed its obstetrics and pediatric department until further notice.

A notice from Vitalité Health Network says that the obstetrics and pediatric services at Campbellton Regional Hospital will be “interrupted” as of Sunday at 4 p.m., due to a lack of pediatricians in northern New Brunswick and the lack of locum physicians as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, expectant mothers will now be forced to travel an hour to the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, or further to Edmundston if they go into labour.

However, pregnant women will still be able to make an appointment at the Campbellton Regional Hospital for “assessment and basic services.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We regret this situation, which is beyond our control,” said Johanne Roy, vice-president of clinical services at Vitalité Health Network.

Story continues below advertisement

“[Vitalité] intends to continue its efforts to recruit specialists and is studying other options to stabilize obstetrical services in Campbellton.”

2:16 Restigouche Hospital Centre: 1 year after scathing report Restigouche Hospital Centre: 1 year after scathing report

Patients in the area with any questions or concerns can call 506-789-5068 and nurses will be able to provide answers for any questions or concerns.

This isn’t the first time that the Campbellton Regional Hospital has had to reduce service in its obstetrics and pediatric department.

Multiple closures occurred in November and December of 2019.