Saskatchewan reports 14 new coronavirus cases, provincial total rises to 220

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 14 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the province on Friday, bringing the total since the first case was reported to 220.

One case is a staff member at an Eden Care assisted care facility in Regina.

Officials said there are no indications at this time that COVID-19 has spread to residents or other staff members.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan First Nation announces first case of coronavirus

The facility is closed and not accepting new admissions, discharges or transfers.

Residents who have been in close contact with the staff member are being isolated and monitored twice daily for the next 14 days, health officials said.

All employees working at long-term care facilities in Saskatchewan will have their temperatures checked and will be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms prior to beginning their shifts, officials added.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said three people remain in hospital — one in intensive care in Regina and two in acute care in Saskatoon.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another 12 people have recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 48.

The highest number of cases remains in Saskatoon, with 111.

Regina had 45 cases, while 42 cases are reported in the north.

There are 10 cases in the south region, nine in the central region and three in the far north.

Three people have died to date in the province due to complications from COVID-19.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqid Shahab are updating the coronavirus situation in the province.

They will be speaking at the daily briefing starting at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Global News will live stream the press conference.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.