Humboldt Broncos: how the city will mark fatal bus crash’s second anniversary

Bells will toll at a Saskatchewan church on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Monday marks two years since a semi-truck collided with the bus carrying the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team to a playoff game in Nipawin. Sixteen people on the bus died and 13 others were injured.

The bells will be heard at 4:50 p.m. — the approximate time of the crash on April 6, 2018. A minute of silence will follow.

“We’re just wanting to make sure that this isn’t forgotten about with all the craziness that’s going on in the world right now,” said Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench.

City officials rented Humboldt’s St. Augustine Catholic Church hall for a physical display of artwork and memorabilia sent to the community over the last two years.

However, with large gatherings banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is shifting to an online, representative version of the collection. Images and video links will be available beginning at noon Monday.

“We’re going to put a guest book on there that people can sign and put their comments and reflections on,” Muench said.

Barring any technical issues, the City of Humboldt will stream the bell tolling live on its Facebook page.

Humboldt’s permanent memorial committee, including family members of the Broncos, determined the virtual option struck the right balance for the community, Muench said.

