Green Shirt Day inspires thousands to sign up to be an organ donor

The Logan Boulet affect was massively felt across BC over the weekend.

According to BC Transplant, nearly 2,200 people registered online to be an organ donor between Friday and Monday — a big jump from the number of registrations BC Transplant normally gets, which is between 20-40 people a day.

Spokesperson Elaine Yong says these are lifesaving numbers.

“Every registration we get is potentially leading the way to more organ donors and more lives being saved,” she said. “I mean, that’s really what it’s about in the end, and it’s people having that conversation and have it being sort of just part of normal end-of-life discussion.”

Yong adds they have Boulet to thank for the uptick.

Boulet was a player for the Humboldt Broncos, and was among the victims of the April 6, 2018 bus crash that claimed 16 lives. His donated organs saved six lives and inspired thousands of Canadians to register as donors.

Because of Boulet, Green Shirt Day was created.

“To get almost 2,200 in basically a three-day period is really incredible,” Yong said.

“We know this is because of Logan Boulet and Green Shirt Day — it’s very obvious.”

