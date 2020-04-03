Guelph’s COVID-19 clinic moving to Victoria Road Recreation Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment clinic will be moving from its location on Delhi Street to the Victoria Road Recreation Road, beginning Monday.

The new location at 151 Victoria Rd. N will still be open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

READ MORE: City of Guelph temporarily lays off 601 employees

Public Health said the recreation centre provides increased accessibility, better parking and will also facilitate capacity increases to the clinic as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This new location for the assessment clinic is a key part of preparing our city for the next phase of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Guelph’s medical officer of health Nicola Mercer said. “The ability to quickly and efficiently see visitors combined with the ability to rapidly scale up clinic operations are important factors in effectively managing our response.”

1:42 Coronavirus outbreak: Government of Canada unveils COVID-19 app Coronavirus outbreak: Government of Canada unveils COVID-19 app

Officials said individuals should not visit the assessment clinic unless they have symptoms and if symptoms are mild, individuals should stay home and self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

The Delhi Street clinic opened on March 17 and as of Friday, it had assessed 826 individuals and tested 321. The Victoria Road Recreation Centre closed that same day after all city facilities were ordered to be closed.

As Friday afternoon, Guelph was reporting 31 cases and one death related to COVID-19.