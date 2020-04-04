Saskatchewan entertainer brings live game show to Facebook amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Entertainment is Richy Roy’s specialty. Voted Canada’s top wedding DJ in 2019 for a unique style that includes comedy and magic, the Weyburn native also has his hand in the game show world.

For nearly two years, Roy and his brother Preston have been operating Big Time Game Shows, performing at corporate events, casinos and small-town fundraisers.

“We travel all around Saskatchewan with our game shows that we have. We have one called Survey Says — a feud style game show,” Roy said. “It’s great because we create custom questions and we ask 100 people right here in Saskatchewan for those answers.”

While once a busy gig, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought Big Time Game Shows to a halt.

Instead of slowing down, Roy shifted his focus to online with Big Time Live, an interactive game show on Facebook that was originally planned to launch in the summer.

“Since all of this stuff happened and all of our shows got cancelled, we said, ‘Why don’t we just do it now?’” Roy said. “Everybody’s going to be sitting at home in their living rooms. They can play along. They can connect with their friends at the same time.

“It’s fun because it’s free. It doesn’t cost anyone to jump on and play. Everyone’s going to get a good, solid hours’ worth of entertainment.”

It started about three weeks ago, and is continuing to grow in popularity.

“The first time we launched this, we had about 330 players. The next week it grew to about 550, and [Wednesday night] we had 750 players play for the full 45 minutes,” Roy said.

“It’s really exciting and as this keeps growing, people keep spreading the word and sharing it with their friends. The more people we can get, the bigger prizes we can hand out, which is pretty spectacular.”

Contestants can win a number of prizes, including gift cards and electronics.

“I remember as a kid watching Bob Barker on the Price is Right and he would be giving out money and prizes left, right and centre. I thought, man, that’s the best job in the world, making all these people happy, Monday to Friday,” Roy said.

“Now, that I’m actually living it, it is even more enjoyable than I could have ever imagined.”

Big Time Live takes place on Facebook every Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m.

At 1 p.m. on April 11, Big Time Live is hosting a special kid’s edition game show with a motorized scooter up for grabs.