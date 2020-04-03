Sing The Tragically Hip’s ‘Bobcaygeon’ in support of nursing home battling coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The Tragically Hip’s song Bobcaygeon will be sung nationwide Sunday evening to show support for the nursing home in the song’s namesake village that has seen multiple deaths due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Bobcaygeon, Ont., resident Richard Kyle has organized Sing Bobcaygeon From Your Front Porch, asking residents to sing The Tragically Hip’s famous song to show support and solidarity with the Pinecrest Nursing Home. Since an outbreak was declared in mid-March, 20 residents and the spouse of a resident have died of COVID-19 complications, the facility’s medical director reported Friday morning.

Kyle is a guitarist with The Tragically Hits — a cover band of The Hip that formed in 2015. He told Fresh 100.5 FM Peterborough that the idea was inspired after he saw a social media post of a Montreal comedian last week sing the Hip’s song Courage.

Story continues below advertisement

“We kind of took that idea because Bobcaygeon right now needs a lot of courage right now,” said Kyle. “We’re trying to get some positive news rather than the doom and gloom that goes with these stories. We thought we could get the nation to sing Bobcaygeon.”

The singalong is scheduled for 6 p.m. Kyle says to sing from your porch, patio, deck or rooftop in solidarity with the village.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If everyone could sing along, that would be great,” he said.

Kyle says he’s also trying to raise awareness for the Bobcaygeon COVID-19 Relief Fund launched to support Bobcaygeon and area patients, families and health-care workers in need of financial assistance, food supplies, transportation, technology and mental wellness counselling.

Story continues below advertisement

Kyle says residents and businesses have provided numerous donations during the crisis.

He also noted a special guest will be participating Sunday — Paul Langlois, the longtime guitarist of The Tragically Hip, the legendary Canadian rock band from Kingston led by Gord Downie, who died in 2017.

“We just want everyone to send a positive message to Bobcaygeon,” said Kyle.