Corona beer production halts due to coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus pandemic has temporarily killed all production of Corona beer — but not because of the fake rumours or jokes linking it to the disease.

Grupo Modelo, the company that brews Corona beer in Mexico, has been forced to temporarily suspend production under the country’s lockdown measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Mexico declared a health emergency this week and ordered all non-essential services to suspend operations amid the crisis, which has resulted in more than 1,000 infections to date.

Grupo Modelo’s 11 breweries fell under Mexico’s definition of a non-essential business, leaving the company with no choice but to shutter its operations and suspend Corona exports to 180 countries worldwide.

The brewer says it’s already scaling back production and will suspend operations on Sunday. But all is not lost, Corona lovers: the company will leave the breweries set up so it can quickly crank out more beer if the situation improves.

“If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75 per cent of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer,” the company said in a statement.

Corona beer became a target for viral memes in the early days of the novel coronavirus crisis before the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

There were also rumours that people were shunning the beer amid fears of the virus, although those were based on a dubious and since-debunked PR survey.

There is no link between the beer and the virus. Obviously.

—With files from Reuters