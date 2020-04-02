Driver caught going 205 km/h in 40 km/h community safety zone near Innisfil, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The South Simcoe Police service says A 23-year-old Brampton man is facing charges after going more than five times the speed limit near Innisfil.

A police spokesperson told Global News in a statement that the traffic stop happened on County Road 27 in Cookstown, west of Highways 400 and 89, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Traffic Unit. Const. Rob Griffin was on speed enforcement duty in front of Cookstown Public School, which is also a designated community safety zone. The service said officers are seeing an increase in speeders as roads are quieter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can hear him coming. I locked his speed at 205 km/h,” he said in the statement, noting the driver stopped at a red light and was subsequently stopped by Griffin.

Story continues below advertisement

“The highest speed I ever had was 180 km/h. I’ve never stopped anything over 200. This is one of the highest speeds you see.”

Police shared the incident on Twitter. The accused was charged with speeding and stunt driving. The man’s vehicle was impounded and he faces a seven-day licence suspension.

Our roads are not racetracks! Vehicle clocked at a jaw-dropping 205 km/h in a 40 km/h Community Safety Zone in #Cookstown this afternoon. 23-year-old Brampton man charged with Speeding & Stunt Driving. 7-day licence suspension & vehicle impound. #NotInOurTown #slowdown pic.twitter.com/aE0LZkxdeQ — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) April 2, 2020