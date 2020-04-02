Queen’s University student diagnosed with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the “Queen’s community” has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a statement from Queen’s University principal Patrick Deane.

The university would not divulge if the person who caught the novel coronavirus was a student or a staff member, nor would they comment on whether the person was recently at the university.

“Privacy prevents us from sharing personal details of the individual in question, but KFL&A Public Health is aware and involved with the case,” Deane said.

But Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer for health for KFL&A Public Health, confirmed the infected individual was a student.

Moore said the student is currently at home self-isolating.

Deane said KFL&A Public Health is following up with the student’s close-contacts, and that the university had reached out to offer their support.

The university, along with St. Lawrence College, cancelled classes over the March break week in order to give teachers and students time to prepare to finish their semesters online.

On March 16, the university advised all students who could leave the campus do so. They also advised faculty to stay home.

Nevertheless, Queen’s did not order their students to leave residences.

“We are not, however, requiring people to leave,” Deane said in a statement released mid-March. “We understand not everyone has that option and we will continue to strive to keep required services in order to support those that must remain.”

It’s currently unclear how many staff members are required to maintain the campus while most students are gone or finishing their semesters online.

Queen’s did not immediately respond to a request for that information.