104-year-old WWII veteran recovers from COVID-19, celebrates birthday at the same time

A man celebrated his 104th birthday by becoming possibly the oldest person to recover from COVID-19.

William Lapschies has been isolated in his room at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, Ore., since he was diagnosed with the virus on March 5.

He’s one of 15 residents to test positive at the seniors’ home; he was one of the first two cases at the residence.

But on Wednesday, his loved ones received some incredible news. The Second World War veteran and birthday boy — who lived through the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression and multiple recessions — had fully recovered from COVID-19, according to a spokesperson, KOIN-TV reports.

Though his family wasn’t allowed inside the facility, Lapschies’ family surprised him outside his home for a socially distant celebration.

“Pretty good. I made it,” he said when asked how it felt to turn 104. “Good for a few more.”

Aside from likely being the oldest coronavirus survivor, he was also one of the first Oregonians to contract the disease, daughter Carolee Brown told The Oregonian.

“He is fully recovered. He is very perky,” Brown said. “And he is very excited.”

The publication says the family brought balloons and double-layered chocolate cake to celebrate his birthday and recovery.

It wasn’t exactly as he celebrated his 101st birthday, Brown said. Over 200 people congregated for that one. This time, they were just happy to celebrate with him at all.

“We’re so thrilled he’s recovered from this,” she told the Oregonian. “We just had to do something for him.”



