Tuxedo-clad dad arranges fancy dinner party for kids during coronavirus isolation

A little creativity and comedy go a long way, especially during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Many parents are stuck at home with their kids in these uncertain times, and one U.K. dad decided to bring a little humour to the dinner table for his two children.

BBC reporter Ben Moore took to Twitter on Saturday to share a hilarious video of him pulling out all the stops — including his waiter tuxedo — to serve Milo, 12, and 5-year-old Nancy a very fancy meal.

“So because isolation and going nuts we threw a dinner party for the kids,” Moore wrote in the Tweet.

Dressed to the nines, with a towel over his arm, Moore serves his son a “March 2020 vintage” milk, instead of the typical wine a waiter would offer.

He allows Milo to taste it before serving him a full glass, remarking: “Nice to meet a man with a taste for fine milk, sir.”

“Chicken can be difficult to eat at the best of times,” he says, while helping Nancy cut the meat on her place. “You see, I am a practiced handler of this knife-and-fork malarky.”

The kids clearly enjoyed the show their dad was putting on for them.

“I found it absolutely hilarious and so did my sister,” Milo told Today Food.

Moore’s wife, also a BBC reporter, thought it would be a nice idea given the family had to cancel Milo’s birthday party thanks to COVID-19.

“We were desperate to think of nice things to do to bring some colour to our day and week,” Ellie Moore, 43, explained. “To have a reason to get smartened up and get out the nice candlesticks and make a special evening really cheered us up.”

Moore saw it as an opportunity to put his tuxedo to good use.

“I saw my tuxedo lurking in the back of the wardrobe and I thought, ‘There’s no chance that’s getting worn in the near future. I’ll be lucky if I can wear that by Christmas,'” he told the publication.

“Then, Nancy got inspired and ran upstairs and put her little red party dress on and painted her nails.”

The video has brought joy to many on the internet, and has garnered nearly 10,000 retweets, 44,000 likes and more than 650 comments on Twitter.

“Our kids threw a dinner party for us,” one Twitter user responded, along with photos of a printed menu and a decorated dinner table.

Our kids threw a dinner party for us. @iamclayts pic.twitter.com/uoEHh8M89S — Sheelagh McCarthy (@SheelaghMc1) March 29, 2020

Another person commented: “This kid is learning early,” alluding to Milo’s expert milk-tasting technique.

“The fact that [Milo] knew what to do with the wine glass,” one person tweeted, while Moore responded: “Oh yeah! I blame the parents.”

—

