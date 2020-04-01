Girl and her grandpa hold socially distant dance-off under coronavirus rules

Send this page to someone via email

A Tennessee grandfather-granddaughter duo found the perfect way to fight boredom while following the coronavirus pandemic physical distancing rules.

In heartwarming footage shared to Facebook by Sherrie Neely, her father Marvin Neely and her daughter Kira have an adorable dance-off, all while maintaining social distancing, a recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The video shows a young girl and her “Papa” taking turns showing off their moves to the song ABC by The Jackson 5.

“Kira loves her Papa so much and they’ve now started daily ‘dance offs’ since the virus is keeping them separated,” Neely wrote in the caption on Saturday.

“My dad is turning 81 years old next month and I’ve never seen him dance, but he’s really putting forth great effort and has some special moves.”

Kira, 6, has been off school since March 12. Out of fear of being an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19, Neely decided they best steer clear of the girl’s grandparents, Today reports.

“All the changes with the virus and social distancing have just made me even more thankful and grateful to have them near,” Neely told Today of her parents.

“The fact that we can still get outside and have fun from a distance means everything to us, and helps to give us a sense of normalcy in such a crazy time.

“I’m so thankful Kira will always have these memories of her time with her Papa.”

They also kick a soccer ball to each other from across the street in their Nashville neighbourhood, and Kira draws pictures for her grandparents in chalk for them to see from afar.

“My dad also enjoys just bringing a chair outside and watching her play in the yard,” Neely, a single mom, said.

“But both my parents and Kira both say the thing they miss most are the hugs.”

The video has been shared 20,000 times and boasts more than 2,500 comments.

A happy story goes a long way, especially right now.

