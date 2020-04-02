Moncton man arrested in armed robbery, assault in Rothesay, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Moncton man faces armed robbery and other charges in connection with an incident in Rothesay last month.

On March 11, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force officers were called to the Superstore on Campbell Drive where a woman was reportedly robbed and assaulted in the parking lot.

Police say they were looking for two male suspects who fled the scene in a black Honda Civic.

The KRPF criminal investigation division located a suspect Tuesday in Moncton, but police say the individual used his vehicle to evade police, damaging three police vehicles.

Police say a suspect was arrested Wednesday at a home in Moncton. Police also recovered a vehicle in the Upper Coverdale area.

Michael Joseph McGraw of Moncton appeared in court in Saint John on Thursday, charged with armed robbery. Charges of dangerous driving and evading police are pending.

McGraw is scheduled to appear in court on April 6 for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the KRPF criminal investigation division or Crime Stoppers.