Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: More than 11M masks recently arrived in Canada, Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2020 12:14 pm
Updated April 2, 2020 12:52 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘too many’ Canadians ignoring guidance on social distancing

More than 11 million face masks have arrived in Canada in recent days, including a shipment of one million masks that arrived at a Hamilton warehouse overnight, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today.

READ MORE: Asymptomatic people are reportedly spreading COVID-19. Should everyone wear a mask?

He said workers are trying to quickly assess that they meet the needed standards, and that 10 million masks are already being distributed to provinces and territories.

He also said the government has ordered hundreds of thousands of face shields from Bauer, the company that normally makes hockey equipment.

 

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsPPEMasks
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.