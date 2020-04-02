Man accused of double murder in Brantford escapes Thunder Bay jail: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Thunder Bay say a man charged with the murder of a married couple inside their Brantford home last summer has escaped from jail.

Thunder Bay police service are looking for 22-year-old Kareem Zedan after the 22-year-old “escaped lawful custody” from the city’s district jail on Wednesday night.

He now remains at large.

Zedan is about six feet, with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Detectives consider him dangerous and say he may be armed.

Anyone with information can call police at 807-684-1200 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.

Zedan was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a married couple inside their Brantford home last summer.

Police found Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn VanEvery, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside their home on Park Road South on July 18, 2019. Despite lifesaving attempts from emergency responders, they were both pronounced dead on scene.

Others were inside the home at the time, although police did not say how many people or how they were related to the victims.

Police also said the shooting was targeted, although they did not say whether they had established a motive.

On March 24, Ontario Provincial Police arrested Zedan in Thunder Bay in connection with the murders.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and was supposed to appear via video link in a Brantford courtroom on Thursday.

With files from Lisa Polewski and Don Mitchell