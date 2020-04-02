Menu

Crime

Man accused of double murder in Brantford escapes Thunder Bay jail: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2020 12:04 pm
Updated April 2, 2020 12:51 pm
22 year old Kareem Zedan of Pickering, charged in the murder of a Brantford couple in 2019, has escaped from Thunder Bay District Jail, according to police.
22 year old Kareem Zedan of Pickering, charged in the murder of a Brantford couple in 2019, has escaped from Thunder Bay District Jail, according to police. Thunder Bay Police Service

Police in Thunder Bay say a man charged with the murder of a married couple inside their Brantford home last summer has escaped from jail.

Thunder Bay police service are looking for 22-year-old Kareem Zedan after the 22-year-old “escaped lawful custody” from the city’s district jail on Wednesday night.

He now remains at large.

READ MORE: Pickering man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of Brantford couple

Zedan is about six feet, with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Detectives consider him dangerous and say he may be armed.

Man, woman killed in shooting in Brantford
Man, woman killed in shooting in Brantford

Anyone with information can call police at 807-684-1200 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.

Zedan was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a married couple inside their Brantford home last summer.

READ MORE: Man, woman killed in shooting in Brantford: police

Police found Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn VanEvery, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside their home on Park Road South on July 18, 2019. Despite lifesaving attempts from emergency responders, they were both pronounced dead on scene.

Others were inside the home at the time, although police did not say how many people or how they were related to the victims.

Brantford Police release surveillance footage of suspect in double homicide
Brantford Police release surveillance footage of suspect in double homicide

Police also said the shooting was targeted, although they did not say whether they had established a motive.

READ MORE: Police release surveillance footage of suspect in murder of Brantford couple

On March 24, Ontario Provincial Police arrested Zedan in Thunder Bay in connection with the murders.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and was supposed to appear via video link in a Brantford courtroom on Thursday.

With files from Lisa Polewski and Don Mitchell

© 2020 The Canadian Press
