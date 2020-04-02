Local company brings musical theatre to Winnipeg kids in self-isolation

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg theatre company is helping entertain local kids by offering free weekly classes online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor Gregory of Meraki Theatre told 680 CJOB her company, which specializes in musical theatre with a message, has started heading online for live 45- to 50-minute classes every Monday on YouTube.

“We have two big things that we do. Our mission is to make meaningful theatre experiences that create change and nurture compassion,” she said.

“We had planned to do a show just last week, but of course it was postponed. We’re trying to find alternative ways to bring theatre to the homes of people all over Winnipeg.” Tweet This

Gregory, who also teaches theatre in schools, at Manitoba Theatre for Young People, and elsewhere, said Meraki Theatre was conceived after she spent time teaching in Athens, Greece.

“The word ‘meraki’ is actually a Greek word, and it means to put your love and your soul and your creativity into everything you do,” she said.

“We’re planning to just keep going (online) until everything is safe to go out and to do theatre live again in front of audiences.”

