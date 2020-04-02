Menu

Crime

Police investigating homicide after body of Toronto man found in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 2, 2020 9:50 am
Updated April 2, 2020 9:53 am
Police in Niagara Falls are in the midst of a homicide investigation after a body was found in a wooded area on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say they are now investigating a homicide after the body of a 24-year-old man from Toronto was found in Niagara Falls on Sunday afternoon.

The discovery was called in to Niagara police on March 29 around 12:45 p.m. after a resident reportedly found the body in a wooded area near Marshall and Ort roads, according to investigators.

READ MORE: Homicide, forensic services investigating after body found in Niagara Falls — police

Niagara police say a post-mortem on the body was completed Monday.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 4406.

