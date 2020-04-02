Police investigating homicide after body of Toronto man found in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are now investigating a homicide after the body of a 24-year-old man from Toronto was found in Niagara Falls on Sunday afternoon.

The discovery was called in to Niagara police on March 29 around 12:45 p.m. after a resident reportedly found the body in a wooded area near Marshall and Ort roads, according to investigators.

Niagara police say a post-mortem on the body was completed Monday.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 4406.

