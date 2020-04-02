Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne musician, dies of COVID-19 complications

Send this page to someone via email

American musician and composer Adam Schlesinger died on Wednesday as a result of complications of COVID-19. He was 52.

The singer-songwriter was best known as the bassist of New York-based pop rock group Fountains of Wayne, which penned the 2003 Grammy-nominated single Stacy’s Mom.

In addition to Fountains of Wayne — which was together for 18 years (1995-2013) — Schlesinger co-founded the bands Ivy and Tinted Windows. Outside of his career as a rock star, he was a songwriter and composer for a variety of films and TV shows, including the 1996 musical comedy That Thing You Do! starring Tom Hanks and the Rachel Bloom series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Schlesinger died at a hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on April 1, his longtime lawyer Josh Grier confirmed to the Associated Press.

It was only Tuesday when Jaime Herman, another lawyer of Schlesinger’s, told Rolling Stone the musician had been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus. The outlet suggested he had been ill for at least two weeks.

“He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery,” Herman said in a statement made before Schlesinger’s death. “He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving, and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support.”

An outpouring of emotional, heartfelt tributes appeared on Twitter in the wake of the news of Schlesinger’s passing.

“I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words,” said Bloom, creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and his longtime work partner. “He is irreplaceable.”

I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2020

“There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do!” said Hanks of his own production company.

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

Hanks, 63, only recently recovered from COVID-19 himself.

Here is what some others had to say about Adam Schlesinger after working with him:

I am so saddened by the news of the passing of songwriter Adam Schlesinger from COVID 19. Adam wrote the song THAT THING YOU DO. He had extraordinary musical talent. His loss is deeply felt. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) April 2, 2020

RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 2, 2020

and most famously That Thing You Do. I knew him best as a mentor, and a friend. We must take this seriously. People are sick and dying. It is hard to stay locked indoors but lives will be saved. Take care of each other. Rest In Peace, my dear friend. -Chris — Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) April 1, 2020

adam schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. an honor to live at the same time he made his work. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 1, 2020

Ugh. Heartbreaking to hear about Adam Schlesinger having passed. Such a brilliant songwriter. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 1, 2020

I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

RIP Adam Schlesinger. Brilliant musical mind. Good guy. Sad day. — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 2, 2020

I was a huge Fountains of Wayne fan, and I just found out about the passing of Adam Schlesinger. Heartbreaking. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented. He graciously wrote the theme song to my “KATHY” talk show called “I’ll say it” He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday💔 https://t.co/SpTdcoBIco — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 1, 2020

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Twitter that Schlesinger’s death was a “sad, sad loss for Jersey’s music scene.”

Schlesinger won one Grammy and three Emmy Awards during his career.

Additionally, he was nominated for 10 Emmys for writing comical songs across several television shows.

Working on “I Go to the Zoo.” pic.twitter.com/b8CDQ1yciQ — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2020

Schlesinger was born on Oct. 31, 1967 in New York City. He is survived by his two daughters.

